U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan W. Tatge graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Tatge is the son of Joshua Tatge of Port Byron.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Orion High School, Orion, Illinois.

