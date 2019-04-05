Gabriel L. Gaghagen has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America.
Gabe, the son of Michael T. and Amy Brown Gaghagen of Davenport, is a member of Troop 109, Moline. Before joining the troop, he earned his Arrow of Light, Cub Scouting’s highest honor, while in Pack 109, Moline. Gabe is a senior at Davenport West High School.
Gabe's Eagle Service Project included making 48 tie blankets and hosting a book drive for the organization From Cover to Cover. This organization gifts blankets and books to Title 1 Kindergarten classrooms in Scott and Clinton counties. Gabe’s project was able to provide gifts to two classrooms, as well as provide additional books for the children to receive.
Gabe is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and attended BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training. In addition to attending summer camp for six summers at three different Boy Scout Camps, he has attended two Boy Scout of America National Jamborees, canoed the Boundary Waters, and plans to hike a trek at BSA’s Philmont Scout Ranch later this year.
