Gwen Tombergs of Bettendorf has been chosen as the 2019 AARP Andrus Award winner for Community Service in Iowa.
The award is given to outstanding individuals in every state who are making a difference in their communities.
She will be honored at a luncheon Oct. 30 in Des Moines.
The award comes with a $1,000 donation to charity and Tombergs chose to donate it to LivWell CARES, where she serves as a board member.
Tombergs, president of the Quad-City Storm hockey team, is a past winner of the Athena Award, given annually to a Quad-City area woman who, by example in her profession and community, inspires other women to realize their full potential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.