Tombergs

Gwen Tombergs of Bettendorf has been chosen as the 2019 AARP Andrus Award winner for Community Service in Iowa. 

The award is given to outstanding individuals in every state who are making a difference in their communities. 

She will be honored at a luncheon Oct. 30 in Des Moines.

The award comes with a $1,000 donation to charity and Tombergs chose to donate it to LivWell CARES, where she serves as a board member. 

Tombergs, president of the Quad-City Storm hockey team, is a past winner of the Athena Award, given annually to a Quad-City area woman who, by example in her profession and community, inspires other women to realize their full potential.    

