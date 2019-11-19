Who's in the news? Heather Malli

Heather Malli of Bettendorf has been given the "Generation G" award from the GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers during its Annual International Leadership Conference in Schaumburg, Ill.

The “Generation G” award is given to a person or Playhouse that is simply extraordinary and demonstrates the Generation G motto: Be accepting, be generous, be kind, in everything that they do.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Malli was honored because her life and career demonstrate acceptance as she has shared her skills with grace and humility.

As a volunteer at the Quad-Cities Playhouse, she came up with the idea and started what has now become GiGi’s most popular and successful group program across the nation — Language, Music ‘N Our Peeps (LMNOP).

The program has touched almost every baby in the Gigi's program

GiGi’s Playhouse offers over 30 different group, one-on-one and career development programs at no charge to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.