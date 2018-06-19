Ian Wilger of Troop 89 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Wilger has earned 22 merit badges during his 10-year scouting career. He has held such positions as chaplain, librarian, quartermaster, scribe and bugler.
Wilger’s accomplishment in serving his community was to plan and create a memorial garden near the pavilion at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. He was involved in the design of the space, including plants, grasses, and trees. He led a team of 18 in creating the garden, complete with patio lighting and flag pole. The garden was created in memory of Herbert D. Goettsch, a long-time supporter of the Bettendorf parks.
Wilger is the son of Steve and Trish Wilger of Bettendorf, and is a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School, where he maintains a position on the honor roll. He also volunteers at a local animal refuge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.