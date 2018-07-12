Graduations

Baylor University

Waco, Texas

Jonathan Rajiv Gunti, Bettendorf, graduated with a BS in Informatics, Bioinformatics.

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Courtney Paige Nietzel, Bettendorf, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jeremy Carlton Wareham, Bettendorf graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Edgewood College

Madison, Wisconsin

Ryan Howell, Bettendorf graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Florida Gulf Coast University 

Fort Meyers, Florida

Desiree Fietsam, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA from the College of Arts and Sciences.

George Fox University

Newberg, Oregon

William Merrifield, Bettendorf, graduated with a Doctor of Education.

Luther College

Decorah, Iowa

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Bonin, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and English, Cum Laude; Samuel Fierce, Bachelor of Arts in Management; Bailey Hocker, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education;  Brady Letney, Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Summa Cum Laude.

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

William Herzberg, Bettendorf, graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.

Andrew Mikel, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Missouri State University

Springfield, Missouri

Claire Schwarz, Bettendorf, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Comm Sci and Dis/Spch.

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Missouri

Rachael Wauer, Bettendorf, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Issa Karadsheh, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA in Computer Information Systems.

Joseph Lowery, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA in Athletic Training.

University of Dayton

Dayton, Ohio

Erron Vandemore, Bettendorf, received a degree from the University of Dayton.

University of Minnesota Crookston

Crookston, Minnesota

Brittani Reyna, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Management.

