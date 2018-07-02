Jeff Doty has been hired as the new scout executive for the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Doty began his scouting career 26 years ago as a district executive for the Southeast Missouri Council in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He moved on to become the senior district executive in Munster, Indiana; district director in St. Louis; and, later, field director in Peoria, Illinois.
He was promoted to director of field service of Lewis & Clark Council in Belleville, Illinois, and then served as scout executive of Mountaineer Area Council in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Jeff is an Eagle Scout, a vigil honor member of the Order of the Arrow, and is Wood Badge trained. He enjoys the outdoors and camping, and, in his spare time, working on his house and family farm in Missouri.
Doty’s role as scout executive at the Illowa Council is effective August 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.