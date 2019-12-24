You are the owner of this article.
Who's in the news? Jim and LouAnn Harmsen
Who's in the news? Jim and LouAnn Harmsen

Jim and LouAnn Harmsen

Jim and LouAnn Harmsen

Jim and LouAnn Harmsen have been inducted into the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) Hall of Fame. They received the Hall of Fame Volunteer Award.

The Harmsens have been key figures with the HDC Booster Organization and have been a big part of the Boosters’ success. They participate in virtually all Booster events, from attending and helping out at dances to participating in all their fundraising activities. LouAnn helps plan the Booster social activities, and she organizes the weekly bowling league, while Jim plays Santa Claus at the Christmas party.

The Harmsens have also introduced some of their friends to HDC who have become wonderful volunteers and supporters as well. 

