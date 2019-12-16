Who's in the news? Joe Dierickx

Joe Dierickx of Clinton County has been elected as District 6 director of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
He will represent 11 counties in east central Iowa: Tama, Benton, Linn, Jones, Jackson, Poweshiek, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, and Scott.
Dierickx farms with his brother, Paul, growing corn and soybeans in addition to custom planting, harvesting and spraying. He has held several leadership positions with the Clinton County Farm Bureau and has served on the Farm Bureau PAC committee, chaired the IFBF Internal Study Committee, and served as an American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) voting delegate.
Joe Heinrich of Jackson County, vice president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, was elected to represent Iowa at the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Annual Convention.