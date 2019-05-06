Joe Rives, Western Illinois University senior vice president for strategic planning and initiatives, has been re-elected as president of the National Association of Branch Campus Administrators. His second two-year term begins July 1.
NABCA is a professional organization committed to supporting the mission and goals of higher education professionals who work at a location that is separate from the parent campus.
Rives was named vice president of the Quad-Cities campus in August 2008. He joined Western's administration in 2005.
He serves as the WIU's co-chair for the President’s Executive Institute; is the point of contact for Quad-City economic development issues and corporate partnerships; provides leadership for university-wide planning; and is responsible for institutional accreditation reporting.
He also works with community colleges and high schools to institute collaborative educational paths and has responsibility for the administration and planning for the Quad-Cities campus.
He was named to a four-year term on the Higher Learning Commission's Action Council in 2017.
