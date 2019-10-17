Joe Rives, senior vice president for strategic planning and initiatives at Western Illinois University, has been named an at-large member to the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN) executive committee.
The IIN is a group of 15 university-based hubs across the state that aims to boost Illinois' economy through entrepreneurship, research, education and workforce development. The IIN Council is the IIN’s governing body, comprising a representative from each hub.
As part of the INN, Western is utilizing existing resources to establish the Center for Manufacturing and Entrepreneurial Excellence (CMEE) to advance economic development in the University's 16-county service area and throughout the state. The CMEE will include the Community Innovation Center that focuses on technology applications used in rural community planning and the Quad Cities Innovation Center that will focus on advanced and additive manufacturing.
