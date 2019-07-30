Joseph Dryoel of Colona has been named as the 2019 recipient of the Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship.
Dryoel, a June graduate of United Township High School in East Moline and co-valedictorian of his class, will receive $5,000 toward tuition at Loyola University (Chicago), where he plans to study pre-health in the fall.
Dryoel is the son of Diane Boruff of Colona.
The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based, one-time gift for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math.
The scholarship is named for the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who in 2006 founded American Power Systems, Inc.
