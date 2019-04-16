KALA's "Relevant or Irrelevant" radio program has won two Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.
"Relevant or Irrelevant" is produced by Dave Baker and is part of the programming at the St. Ambrose University radio station.
The show won for two programs aired in 2018 in the “Talk/Public Radio” category:
1st Place: Representative James Leach: Civility and Reason in the Political Process
Award of Merit: Dr. Kristin Du Mez: Evangelical Masculinity and Donald Trump
