Krishna Marme of DeWitt, Iowa, was among five Augustana College women who participated in the PLEN (Public Leadership Education Network) seminar.
The seminar allowed college women to learn from women leaders making and influencing public policy at the highest levels in Congress, the courts, the private sector, policy research, advocacy organizations and the media.
Marme is scheduled to graduate from Augustana in 2020.
Other Augustana participants were Catherine Priebe, Ivana Jureta, Josephine Prempeh and Caroline Wator.
