Lauren Olson of Bettendorf won honors at the English Society Horse Shows at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Olson took fifth place in the Arabian/Half Arab. Hunter Pleasure - Open.
She was fourth in Arabian/Half Arab. Western Pleasure — 17 & Under and fourth in the Open Western Pleasure — 17 & Under.
In the Percheron horse show competition at the fair, PrimeTime Percherons of Davenport finished fourth in the Mare - Yearling - Percheron competition.
