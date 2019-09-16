Lauren Olson of Bettendorf won honors at the English Society Horse Shows at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Olson took fifth place in the Arabian/Half Arab. Hunter Pleasure - Open.

She was fourth in Arabian/Half Arab. Western Pleasure — 17 & Under and fourth in the Open Western Pleasure — 17 & Under. 

In the Percheron horse show competition at the fair, PrimeTime Percherons of Davenport finished fourth in the Mare - Yearling - Percheron competition.

