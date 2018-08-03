Linda Miller of Davenport has attended Modern Woodmen of America’s Youth Club Leader Symposium in Orlando, Florida.

Miller was one of about 350 youth service club leaders from across the United States who earned the opportunity to take part in the annual conference.

The conference offered Miller the opportunity to attend educational and motivational workshop sessions, network with other club leaders and gain new ideas for leading volunteer activities with children.

She qualified for the conference because the club completed a variety of projects focusing on volunteerism, patriotism, education and fun in 2017.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments