Dr. Michael Tunning of Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, was selected to participate on the NBCE Physiotherapy Test Committee during a meeting of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners in Greeley, Colorado.
Participants reviewed items that will be used on NBCE exams in 2019.
Physiotherapy is an optional exam, required by chiropractic licensing boards in some states as a component of initial licensure in chiropractic. The NBCE Physiotherapy Examination was administered for the first time in 1965. The exam covers topics including thermotherapy, electrotherapy, exercise physiology, and muscle rehabilitation.
