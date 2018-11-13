Mitchell Sams of Troop 89 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.

Sams has earned 38 merit badges during his 12-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, and OA Representative.

His accomplishment in serving his community was to clean and clear the Ed Fauble Nature Trail at Pleasant View Elementary School, making a safer walking trail. He led a team of 25 in adding new signage, clearing the trail, and spreading 400 bags of mulch.

Sams is the son of Dean and Catherine Sams of Davenport, and is a senior at Bettendorf High School. He is considering joining the military or attending Scott Community College.

