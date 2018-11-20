Nicholas Hammes of Troop 89 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Hammes has earned 25 merit badges during his five-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as Troop Guide, Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.
His accomplishment in serving his community was to provide an outdoor classroom environment at Hopewell Elementary School in Bettendorf. Hammes led a team to improve an existing shelter area at the school. They constructed three picnic tables, installed a concrete path to the shelter area, and planted trees and shrubs around the structure. Over time, the trees will provide much-needed shade and the area can be used by teachers and students as a learning center.
Hammes is the son of Charlie and Stephanie Hammes of Bettendorf, and is a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School. His college plans are to attend Iowa State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.