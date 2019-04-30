Nikki Friedrichsen, an administrative aide at Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities, has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Month for April 2019.
Friedrichsen began working at WIU in September 2016 as an office support specialist. She was promoted to her current position in November 2017.
Friedrichsen has always remained positive in her role at WIU and constantly promotes the university when she is at public events, according to the nomination.
She was given a $100 award and a plaque from the Goldfarb endowment established in August 2010 to recognize top employees.
