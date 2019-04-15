Sarah Harris of the Davenport Community School District has been named the 2018-2019 Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Person of the Year.
Harris is the district’s coordinator of the School Climate Transformation Grant. She has worked with the district for the last five years, receiving multiple nominations by the administrative and teaching staff of Davenport schools.
Harris is described by a staff member as having a “positive attitude that is infectious" and she "helps promote positive school morale that makes PBIS contagious!”
PBIS is a system of support for behavior, focusing on school conditions to support learning by providing positive, predictable and safe environments. If done effectively, PBIS has been shown to reduce major disciplinary infractions, reduce out-of-school suspension, improve social behavior, improve academic achievement and improve school climate.
