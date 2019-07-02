Moline High School Special Olympics athlete Sean Johnson competed in the State Special Olympics Summer Games on June 8, winning a gold medal in both the men's 100-meter and 200-meter runs.

The Summer Games were held at Illinois State University in Bloomington. Sean, who will be a sophomore this fall, represented Moline with tremendous athletic abilities and sportsmanship.

In addition to track and field, Moline High School student athletes compete in other Special Olympic events throughout the year, including basketball and bowling.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments