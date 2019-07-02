Moline High School Special Olympics athlete Sean Johnson competed in the State Special Olympics Summer Games on June 8, winning a gold medal in both the men's 100-meter and 200-meter runs.
The Summer Games were held at Illinois State University in Bloomington. Sean, who will be a sophomore this fall, represented Moline with tremendous athletic abilities and sportsmanship.
In addition to track and field, Moline High School student athletes compete in other Special Olympic events throughout the year, including basketball and bowling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.