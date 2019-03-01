Taylor Wells of Davenport will perform in concert with the Bradley Symphony Orchestra in Peoria, Illinois.
Wells, a student at Bradley University, was a winner in the university's annual concerto/aria competition.
Wells will play the marimba in the first movement of Rosauro’s Marimba Concerto No. 1.
This special performance will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at the Dingeldine Music Center on the campus of Bradley University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.