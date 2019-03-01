Taylor Wells of Davenport will perform in concert with the Bradley Symphony Orchestra in Peoria, Illinois. 

Wells, a student at Bradley University, was a winner in the university's annual concerto/aria competition.

Wells will play the marimba in the first movement of Rosauro’s Marimba Concerto No. 1.

This special performance will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at the Dingeldine Music Center on the campus of Bradley University.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments