The Salvation Army Heritage Temple Corps has welcomed its new corps officers, Captains Tim and Peggy North.
The Norths come to Moline from Iowa City, where they also served as Corps Officers. They have previously served appointments at Salvation Army Corps in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Together the Norths have a combined 41 years of service in The Salvation Army. This is their 16th year in leading corps ministry.
The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center also has received new officers. Lieutenants Scott and Amy Hiser have the officer positions at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. The Hisers come to the Quad-Cities from Wichita, Kansas.
In 2012, they moved from California to Lincoln, Neb., to investigate becoming officers in The Salvation Army. They became Soldiers in the Lincoln Corps and received internships for one year before being accepted to the College for Officer training. Before the two-year program was complete, they were assigned as “Cadets on the Field” to the West Orchard Corps in Wichita, where they received their commission as Lieutenants and served another two years as Corps Officers.
