Xong Sony Yang has been hired by Augustana College as the new director of international student and scholar services.

Yang joins Augustana from Keuka College in New York, where she served as the assistant director in the Office of Global Academic Initiatives. As the assistant director, Yang oversaw multiple programs, including English as a second language, study abroad and international student services.

She earned her bachelor of arts degree in international studies with a minor in speech communication from Missouri Southern State University. She graduated with a master’s degree in college student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri. Since 2011, she also has been working as a Hmong interpreter and a consultant and trainer for the Southeast Asian refugee community.

