Cody Lakose, a high school anatomy and science teacher, and Dr. Valarie Betz, a family and consumer science educator, both from Central DeWitt High School in DeWitt, were named runners-up for the ISEA 2018 Excellence in Education Award.
Lakose and Betz were chosen among a top field of educators — all nominated by colleagues, students, parents and community members — because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa's students.
According to the nominators, Lakose's dual credit anatomy class is a college-level course. He teaches the same curriculum to college students in the summers at Eastern Iowa Community College. He holds morning labs and weekly study sessions to keep students enthused and prepared. He is the weight room supervisor, assistant football, basketball and baseball coach, understanding that athletic discipline is important in school as well.
Betz makes sure her students are well prepared and are offered the best curriculum possible, often spending hours before and after school prepping, according to the nomination. She excels at inspiring her students to become their best both inside and outside the classroom. Instilling confidence with her own leadership and by challenging her students with tough assignments, she expects them to work hard and go the extra mile.
