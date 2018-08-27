Quad City Chapter No. 50 of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will install officers for the coming year when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 6 at The Phoenix Restaurant, 111 West 2nd Street, Davenport.
Officers to be installed are:
- President, Julia Anderson, Civil Constructors
- Vice-President, Laura Wilhelmi, Ryan & Associates
- Secretary, Beth Beverlin, Russell Construction
- Treasurer, Becky Avise, Bush Construction
- Directors, Megan Hudachek, Stetson Building Products, and Michelle DeCap, Phoenix Corporation of the Quad Cities.
Gina Jackson, Builders Sales & Service Company, will serve as Immediate Past President.
