Quad City Chapter No. 50 of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will install officers for the coming year when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 6 at The Phoenix Restaurant, 111 West 2nd Street, Davenport.

Officers to be installed are:

  • President, Julia Anderson, Civil Constructors
  • Vice-President, Laura Wilhelmi, Ryan & Associates
  • Secretary, Beth Beverlin, Russell Construction
  • Treasurer, Becky Avise, Bush Construction
  • Directors, Megan Hudachek, Stetson Building Products, and Michelle DeCap, Phoenix Corporation of the Quad Cities.

Gina Jackson, Builders Sales & Service Company, will serve as Immediate Past President.

