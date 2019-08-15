Champion All Other Breeds: Jacob Schlutz, Letts, was declared Champion All Other Breeds at the FFA Market Swine Show during the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Wilton's FFA chapter finished fourth in the competition; Wheatland was sixth; and Wapello was ninth.
Other honors went to:
Champion Duroc: Tommy Pretz, Columbus Junction
Reserve Champion Poland China: Annabel Grings, Wilton
Fifth Overall Purebred Market Hog: Tommy Pretz, Columbus Junction
