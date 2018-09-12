Taylor Duckett of New Liberty had a very strong showing at the 2018 Iowa State Fair, taking home Champion Iowa Bull and Reserve Grand Champion Bull and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Bull in the Angus Show.
Other Quad-City area winners were:
- AWK Cattle Co., Letts, second place, and Erica Chapman, Tipton, third place, Cow/Calf -- Cows 3 Years of Age & Younger
- Schroeder Angus, Clarence, fifth place, and Hickory Knoll/Gary Eichhorn Family, Tipton, sixth and seventh place, Junior Heifer Calf -- March 1, 2018 & After
- Erica Chapman, second place; Schroeder Angus, fourth place; and AWK Cattle Co., fifth place, Junior Heifer Calf -- February, 2018
- Erica Chapman, sixth place, Junior Heifer Calf -- January, 2018
- Hannah Rogers, Wilton, ninth place, Early Senior Heifer Calf -- September & October, 2017
- Gatlin Rogers, Wilton, third place, March Junior Yearling Heifer -- Mar. 12 - 30, 2017
- Karlie Proesch, Clarence, sixth place; Sawyer Claussen, Stockton, ninth place; and Grady Claussen, Stockton, 11th place, March Junior Yearling Heifer -- Mar. 1 - 11, 2017
- Karlie Proesch, fourth place; Jackson Soy, Columbus Junction, seventh place; and Coryn Wilson, Donahue, eighth place, Early Junior Yearling Heifer -- Feb. 17 - 28, 2017
- Brian Boedeker, Clarence, ninth place, Early Junior Yearling Heifer -- Feb. 1 - 16, 2017
- Schroeder Angus, Clarence, eighth place, Early Junior Yearling Heifer -- January, 2017
- Schroeder Angus, first place, Junior Bull Calf -- March 1, 2018 & After
- Wishing Well Angus, Columbus Junction, fifth place, Junior Bull Calf -- January & February, 2018
- Hannah Rogers, first place, Late Senior Bull Calf -- November & December, 2017
- Hickory Knoll/Gary Eichhorn Family, first place, Late Summer Yearling Bull -- July & August, 2017
- Wishing Well Angus, second place, Early Summer Yearling Bull -- May & June, 2017
- Taylor Duckett, first place, March Junior Yearling Bull -- March, 2017
- Schroeder Angus, first place, Produce of Dam
- Awk Cattle Co., Letts, Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair
- Hannah Rogers, Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf
- Hickory Knoll/Gary Eichhorn Family, Reserve Champion Intermediate Bull
- Wishing Well Angus, Champion Senior Bull
