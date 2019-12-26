Who's in the news?

The agency received the Hall of Fame company award. They have had a long-time business relationship with HDC, but that relationship has evolved beyond just business. Their sponsorships have assisted with HDC events, which benefit people with disabilities, and this year, they stepped up to be a lead sponsor for HDC’s 50th anniversary events.

Members of the Molyneaux family, as well as the partners in the company, are generous supporters. Their unrestricted annual gifts are helpful for various important projects throughout the organization, and the Molyneaux family has been providing those gifts for more than one generation. In addition, Dan Jr. has been sharing his time and expertise on the HDC board of directors for the past six years.