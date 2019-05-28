Ascentra Credit Union has awarded scholarships to ten area students. 

This year’s high school scholarship winners include:

  • Grant Florence, Rock Island
  • Destiny Williams, Muscatine, Iowa
  • Esmee Belzer, Davenport
  • Madison Knutsen, Clinton, Iowa
  • Sophia Sneddon, Fruitland, Iowa

The non-traditional or continuing education winners are:

  • Christian Elliot, Blue Grass
  • Emma Kitteringham, Clinton
  • Gabrielle VanderVinne
  • Karly Lent, Bettendorf
  • Kathleen Byrne, Bettendorf, Iowa

All entries were judged on their essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. 

