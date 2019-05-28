Ascentra Credit Union has awarded scholarships to ten area students.
This year’s high school scholarship winners include:
- Grant Florence, Rock Island
- Destiny Williams, Muscatine, Iowa
- Esmee Belzer, Davenport
- Madison Knutsen, Clinton, Iowa
- Sophia Sneddon, Fruitland, Iowa
The non-traditional or continuing education winners are:
- Christian Elliot, Blue Grass
- Emma Kitteringham, Clinton
- Gabrielle VanderVinne
- Karly Lent, Bettendorf
- Kathleen Byrne, Bettendorf, Iowa
All entries were judged on their essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience.
