Jake Bohnsack of Rock Island County and Nicole Haverback of Henry County are among five 4-H members who will represent Illinois at the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the North American International Livestock Exhibition in Louisville.
Other teens on the team are Mason Engnell of McDonough County, Jenna Wheeler of Morgan County, and Clay Sundberg of LaSalle County.
The teens placed high in the state livestock judging contest, then returned to University of Illinois for an intense final series of competitions. Gracia Ramp, University of Illinois animal science graduate student, will coach the team in preparation for national competition.
