Muscatine residents earned honors at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Brian Willett, 30, was the winner in the Super division of the Monster Arm Wrestling competition. He beat out  John Deters, 36, of Easton, Illinois, and Mark Smith, 41, of Pleasantville, Iowa. 

Rick Truitt finished third in Class A of the Iowa State Men's Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest at the fair. Martin Lovett was the winner in Class C at the horseshoe event. 

