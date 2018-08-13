Quad-City area FFA members have won ribbons during the FFA Poultry Show at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.

Winners were: 

Grand Champion Breeding Birds: Hunter Britton, Muscatine

Champion Miscellaneous: Raven McCabe, Eldridge

Champion Bantams, Old English Game: Hunter Britton, Muscatine

Champion Ducks, Breeding: Hunter Britton, Muscatine

Reserve Champion Ducks: Hunter Britton, Muscatine

Reserve Champion Continental: Caelan Engelbrecht, Eldridge

Champion Breeder Guinea: Grace Trekamp, Goose Lake

Reserve Champion Roosters: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Wilton

Champion White Egglayer: Chloe Englebright, Eldridge

Champion Brown Egglayer: Caelen Englebrecht, Eldridge

Grand Champion Egglayer: Chloe Englebrecht, Eldridge

Reserve Grand Champion Egglayer: Caelen Englebrecht, Eldridge

Chapter award winner: North Scott, Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments