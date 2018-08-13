Quad-City area FFA members have won ribbons during the FFA Poultry Show at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Winners were:
Grand Champion Breeding Birds: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
Champion Miscellaneous: Raven McCabe, Eldridge
Champion Bantams, Old English Game: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
Champion Ducks, Breeding: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
Reserve Champion Ducks: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
Reserve Champion Continental: Caelan Engelbrecht, Eldridge
Champion Breeder Guinea: Grace Trekamp, Goose Lake
Reserve Champion Roosters: Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, Wilton
Champion White Egglayer: Chloe Englebright, Eldridge
Champion Brown Egglayer: Caelen Englebrecht, Eldridge
Grand Champion Egglayer: Chloe Englebrecht, Eldridge
Reserve Grand Champion Egglayer: Caelen Englebrecht, Eldridge
Chapter award winner: North Scott, Eldridge
