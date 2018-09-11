Quad-City area residents took home ribbons in the 2018 Illinois 4-H Dog Show. They were:

  • Livia Dodd and her dog, Lars, from Henry County, first place in Junior Showmanship
  • Emma Steiger and Golden Retriever, Gracie, from Rock Island County, third place in Beginner Novice I dog obedience
  • Hannah Close and Pomeranian, Jack, from Rock Island County, sixth overall in Senior Showmanship.

Other area participants were Korryn Baraks and Nicole Mitchell, both of Mercer County; Breeanna Olson, Henry County; and Amber Burke, Morgan Buss, Lilly Letts, Emma Moore, Ty Moore and Kamryn Strobbe, all of Rock Island County.

