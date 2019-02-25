Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions. The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Those from the Quad-City area are:

  • Monica Foley, Bettendorf, Board of Dentistry.
  • Monica Bieri, Letts, Iowa Grain Indemnity Fund Board.
  • Greg Paulline, Davenport, Commission of Veterans Affairs

