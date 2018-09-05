Top dairies competed for honors in the Guernsey Dairy Cattle show judged at the 2018 Iowa State Fair. Quad-City area participants earning honors were: 

  • DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, ninth place, Spring Heifer Calf -- March 1 - May 31, 2018
  • Geise Dairy, DeWitt, first place, Winter Yearling Heifer -- Dec. 1, 2016 - Feb. 28, 2017
  • Geise Dairy, DeWitt, first place, Junior Three Year Old Cow -- March 1 - Aug. 31, 2015
  • Geise Dairy, DeWitt, first place, Cow Four Years Old -- Sept. 1, 2013 - Aug. 31, 2014

