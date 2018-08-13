Quad-City area residents have won honors in various categories at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
They included:
Tanya Rastogi, Bettendorf, first place, youth 5th and 6th grades, Youth Spelling Bee
- Dirk Braet, Calamus, second, and Rebeccah Davis, Davenport, third in the open singles Horsehoe Pitching Tournament
FFA photography contest: Olivia Erenberger, Stanwood North Cedar, best black and white photo; Mylei Henderson, West Liberty, best still life; and Clarissa Jacobsen, Goose Lake, second in Iowa landscape
Quinn and Heath Leone, Davenport, least alike in the age 12-17 category in the Twins, Triplets and More contest
Cinnamon Ridge Farms, Donahue, first in Cow Milk Cheese, and third in Curds at the Iowa Quality Dairy Products contest
Micky Thynne, Davenport, first place, Doll (stuffed, play), and Carol Brooks, LeClaire, first place, Doll (stuffed, display) in the Toys and Dolls division of Fabric and Threads contest
Robert Malake, Davenport, third place, Counted Cross Stitch Item in Senior Citizens Division of Fabric and Threads contest
Anna Wells, Davenport, fourth place, Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier), and fourth place, baby afghan, in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads
