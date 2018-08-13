Quad-City area residents have won honors in various categories at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

They included:

  • Tanya Rastogi, Bettendorf, first place, youth 5th and 6th grades, Youth Spelling Bee

  • Dirk Braet, Calamus, second, and Rebeccah Davis, Davenport, third in the open singles Horsehoe Pitching Tournament

  • FFA photography contest: Olivia Erenberger, Stanwood North Cedar, best black and white photo; Mylei Henderson, West Liberty, best still life; and Clarissa Jacobsen, Goose Lake, second in Iowa landscape 

  • Quinn and Heath Leone, Davenport, least alike in the age 12-17 category in the Twins, Triplets and More contest

  • Cinnamon Ridge Farms, Donahue, first in Cow Milk Cheese, and third in Curds at the Iowa Quality Dairy Products contest

  • Micky Thynne, Davenport, first place, Doll (stuffed, play), and Carol Brooks, LeClaire, first place, Doll (stuffed, display) in the Toys and Dolls division of Fabric and Threads contest 

  • Robert Malake, Davenport, third place, Counted Cross Stitch Item in Senior Citizens Division of Fabric and Threads contest

  • Anna Wells, Davenport, fourth place, Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier), and fourth place, baby afghan,  in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads

