Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, claimed the Champion Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder titles in the Brown Swiss Dairy Cattle show at the Iowa State Fair.
Other Quad-City area participants honored were:
- Dandee Swiss, DeWitt, first and fifth place; Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, fourth place, and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, ninth place, Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 - May 31, 2018
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, fourth place, and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, 10th and 13th place, Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2017 - Feb. 28, 2018
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, fifth place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, eighth and ninth place, Fall Heifer Calf -- Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2017
- DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, seventh and eighth place; Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, 11th place, Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 - Aug. 31, 2017
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, second place, and Dandee Swiss, De Witt, fifth place, Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec. 1, 2016 - Feb. 28, 2017
- Irish Hill, DeWitt, third place; Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, fourth, seventh and eight place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, 11th place, Fall Yrlg. Heifer (not in milk) — Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2016
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, third place; Dandee Swiss, DeWitt, fifth place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, sixth place, Junior Best Three Females
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, first place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, second place, Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 - Aug. 31, 2016
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, second place, Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2015 - Feb. 29, 2016
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, first and second place, Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 - Aug. 31, 2015
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, first place; and Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, second and fifth place, Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2013 - Aug. 31, 2014
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, third and fourth place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, fifth place, Cow Five Years Old — Sept. 1, 2012 - Aug. 31, 2013
- DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, third and fourth place, Aged Cow — Before Sept. 1, 2012
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, first place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, fourth place, Best Three Head
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, first place; and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, fourth place, Best Four Head
- Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C., DeWitt, first and honorable mention, Reserve Champion Female
- Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, honorable mention, Senior Champion Female & Reserve Champion
