Wulf Brothers of Donahue was crowned the Purebred Truckload Grand Champion at the Hawkeye Market Swine show at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. 

Kelsey Lindquist of Galva, Ill., showed the Champion Duroc.

Other honors went to: 

  • Wulf Brothers, first place, Purebred Truckload
  • Dean Paustian, Eldridge, third place, and Wulf Brothers, fourth place, Crossbred Truckload 
  • Wulf Brothers, second, third and fourth places, and Hughes Farms, Elwood, eighth place, Duroc Gilts & Barrows - 236-275 lbs
  • Kelsey Lindquist, first place, Duroc Gilts & Barrows - 284-298 lbs
  • Hughes Farms, first, second and fourth places, AOB Gilts & Barrows - 230-255 lbs
  • Kelsey Lindquist, third place, AOB Gilts & Barrows - 270-295 lbs
  • Wulf Brothers, sixth place, Crossbred Gilts - 230-245 lbs
  • Dean Paustian, fifth and sixth places, Crossbred Gilts - 265-279 lbs
  • Hughes Farms, second place, Crossbred Barrows - 230-239 lbs
  • Dean Paustian, third place; Kelsey Lindquist, fourth place; Wulf Brothers, seventh place; and Hughes Farms, 10th place, Crossbred Barrows - 245-255 lbs
  • Wulf Brothers, fourth place, and Kelsey Lindquist, ninth place, Crossbred Barrows - 262-270 lbs
  • Dean Paustian, seventh place, Crossbred Barrows - 271-280 lbs
  • Wulf Brothers, ninth and 12th places, and Dean Paustian, 11th place, Crossbred Barrows - 281-289 lbs

