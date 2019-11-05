The Black Hawk College East Foundation awarded 100 scholarships totaling $96,702 to 70 East Campus students.

The scholarship recipients from western Illinois were: 

  • Blake Ryner, Alexis, Dean L. Bates Scholarship
  • Haley Brooks, Alpha, BHC East Foundation CNA Scholarship
  • Hannah Croegaert, Annawan, Erickson Family Endowment Scholarship, Lyle and Marie Blodgett Memorial Scholarship
  • Bailey Roselieb, Annawan, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Sophomore), Harriet McCarthy Scholarship, Nancy & Wayne Hier Scholarship
  • Nicole Haverback, Atkinson, Dan Hoge Livestock Judging Scholarship
  • Charla Bates, Galva, Peterson-Martin Engineering Scholarship
  • Rachel Russell, Galva, Debbie Kitterman Memorial Scholarship, Harriet McCarthy Scholarship
  • Josie Williams, Galva, William & Elizabeth Dolieslager Scholarship
  • Ashley Withrow, Galva, Amelia Wallen Memorial Scholarship, Joan Eastlund Scholarship
  • Evan Becker, Kewanee, Dean L. Bates Scholarship
  • Lovie Christion, Kewanee, Dr. Glenn I. Luymes Veterinary Technology Scholarship
  • Nolan Cone, Kewanee, Dave Lapan Memorial Scholarship
  • Soledad Estrada, Kewanee, Kewanee Rotary Club Scholarship, Walter H. Shreck Scholarship
  • Emma Hughes, Kewanee, Dale and Helen Swanson Scholarship
  • Sydney Imes, Kewanee, Dr. Glenn I. Luymes Veterinary Technology Scholarship
  • Sydney Krause, Kewanee, Bea Haines Endowed Scholarship, Darlene Collinson Endowed Scholarship, Kewanee Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Ron & Teresa Brown Memorial Scholarship
  • Taylor Lay, Kewanee, Jeff Owens Memorial Scholarship, Theodore and Penny Vlahos Scholarship
  • Carrie Luciani, Kewanee, Kewanee Area Business Women's Scholarship
  • Jocelyn Martinez, Kewanee, Black Hawk East Foundation Scholarship, Dean W. Stoner Scholarship
  • Stephanie Martinez, Kewanee, Demmler Business/Technology Scholarship
  • Tayiah Murphey, Kewanee, David Bradbury Scholarship, Kewanee Rotary Club Scholarship, Otto Schwefel Scholarship
  • Cole Sawickis, Kewanee, Robert H. & Bernice Eastman Memorial Scholarship
  • Madisen Winter, Kewanee, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Freshman)
  • Carter Zarvell, Kewanee, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Freshman)
  • Anna Marolf, Milan, Cargill Equine Scholarship
  • Nicole Welsh, Milan, Kandis Family Endowed Equine Scholarship
  • Teresa Doukoure, Rock Island, Eleanor Washburn Scholarship
  • Kaitlyn Adams, Viola, Amelia Wallen Memorial Scholarship, Anderson Memorial Scholarship
  • Alex Hand, Woodhull, Dave Lapan Memorial Scholarship

