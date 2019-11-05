The Black Hawk College East Foundation awarded 100 scholarships totaling $96,702 to 70 East Campus students.
The scholarship recipients from western Illinois were:
- Blake Ryner, Alexis, Dean L. Bates Scholarship
- Haley Brooks, Alpha, BHC East Foundation CNA Scholarship
- Hannah Croegaert, Annawan, Erickson Family Endowment Scholarship, Lyle and Marie Blodgett Memorial Scholarship
- Bailey Roselieb, Annawan, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Sophomore), Harriet McCarthy Scholarship, Nancy & Wayne Hier Scholarship
- Nicole Haverback, Atkinson, Dan Hoge Livestock Judging Scholarship
- Charla Bates, Galva, Peterson-Martin Engineering Scholarship
- Rachel Russell, Galva, Debbie Kitterman Memorial Scholarship, Harriet McCarthy Scholarship
- Josie Williams, Galva, William & Elizabeth Dolieslager Scholarship
- Ashley Withrow, Galva, Amelia Wallen Memorial Scholarship, Joan Eastlund Scholarship
- Evan Becker, Kewanee, Dean L. Bates Scholarship
- Lovie Christion, Kewanee, Dr. Glenn I. Luymes Veterinary Technology Scholarship
- Nolan Cone, Kewanee, Dave Lapan Memorial Scholarship
- Soledad Estrada, Kewanee, Kewanee Rotary Club Scholarship, Walter H. Shreck Scholarship
- Emma Hughes, Kewanee, Dale and Helen Swanson Scholarship
- Sydney Imes, Kewanee, Dr. Glenn I. Luymes Veterinary Technology Scholarship
- Sydney Krause, Kewanee, Bea Haines Endowed Scholarship, Darlene Collinson Endowed Scholarship, Kewanee Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Ron & Teresa Brown Memorial Scholarship
- Taylor Lay, Kewanee, Jeff Owens Memorial Scholarship, Theodore and Penny Vlahos Scholarship
- Carrie Luciani, Kewanee, Kewanee Area Business Women's Scholarship
- Jocelyn Martinez, Kewanee, Black Hawk East Foundation Scholarship, Dean W. Stoner Scholarship
- Stephanie Martinez, Kewanee, Demmler Business/Technology Scholarship
- Tayiah Murphey, Kewanee, David Bradbury Scholarship, Kewanee Rotary Club Scholarship, Otto Schwefel Scholarship
- Cole Sawickis, Kewanee, Robert H. & Bernice Eastman Memorial Scholarship
- Madisen Winter, Kewanee, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Freshman)
- Carter Zarvell, Kewanee, CHS Foundation Scholarship (Freshman)
- Anna Marolf, Milan, Cargill Equine Scholarship
- Nicole Welsh, Milan, Kandis Family Endowed Equine Scholarship
- Teresa Doukoure, Rock Island, Eleanor Washburn Scholarship
- Kaitlyn Adams, Viola, Amelia Wallen Memorial Scholarship, Anderson Memorial Scholarship
- Alex Hand, Woodhull, Dave Lapan Memorial Scholarship
