Girl Scout Troop 5291 of Davenport has earned a Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can achieve.
Troop members, Kasadie Jergens, Harleigh Briggs, Makenzie Ricketts, Tesa Wyers, Makenzie Patton and Nia Duex worked to enhance the overall experience of the Putnam Museum’s hieroglyphics exhibit by restoring and organizing the interactive display.
The Girl Scouts began their service project by updating the discs and boards used in the exhibit.
This included redoing Velcro attachments, updating colors and pictures, and creating storage boxes to organize the Hieroglyphics exhibit. The girls also delivered their finished project back to the museum and got to help put the display back together.
