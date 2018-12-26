U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Nominees from the Quad-City area include: 

U.S. Military Academy at West Point: James Baker, Bettendorf, and Will Jefferson, LeClaire

U.S. Naval Academy: James Sbertoli, DeWitt

U.S. Merchant Marine: Will Jefferson, LeClaire

U.S. Air Force Academy: Adam Laubenthal, Davenport

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments