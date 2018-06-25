Jill Sanders-Colgan and Kimberly Whitbeck of Beta Epsilon Chapter, Illinois (Lambda State), of DKG Society International, have been awarded $1,200 from the chapter.

The money will help fund UT Cares, a resource room at United Township High School that provides daily essentials such as food, toiletries and clothing for needy students to make them physically comfortable and ready to learn. The room will be organized by the life skills class.

The Lambda State Foundation for Educational Studies awards stipends to chapters and individuals who are members of the Society. Its mission is to support projects related to the improvement of education in Illinois. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments