Quad-City area participants have won honors at the FFA Horse Show at the Iowa State Fair. They included:

  • Montana Krogman, Northeast (Goose Lake), Reserve Champion Flag Race
  • Kristin Schaefer, Midland (Wyoming), Reserve Champion Trail Class, Reserve Champion Pony Western Pleasure, Reserve Champion Pony Breeds
  • Makaila Moore, DeWitt Central, Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two- and three-year-old)
  • Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton, Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four- and five-year-old)
  • Madison Burke, DeWitt Central, Champion Western-Type Horse
  • Northeast (Goose Lake), fifth place, and DeWitt Central, seventh, Equestrian Team Award

