Quad-City area participants have won honors at the FFA Horse Show at the Iowa State Fair. They included:
- Montana Krogman, Northeast (Goose Lake), Reserve Champion Flag Race
- Kristin Schaefer, Midland (Wyoming), Reserve Champion Trail Class, Reserve Champion Pony Western Pleasure, Reserve Champion Pony Breeds
- Makaila Moore, DeWitt Central, Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two- and three-year-old)
- Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton, Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four- and five-year-old)
- Madison Burke, DeWitt Central, Champion Western-Type Horse
- Northeast (Goose Lake), fifth place, and DeWitt Central, seventh, Equestrian Team Award
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.