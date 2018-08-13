Quad-City area acts have advanced to the semifinal round in Bill Riley's 59th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. 

Advancing from the Sprouts division was Brooklyn Frantz, 10, of Davenport with a tap dance.

Advancing in the Senior division were the Davenport tap dance team of Emma Logas, 15;  Garianna Clinton, 15; Garin Clinton, 15; and Lily Taylor, 14; and individual Colby Ludwig, 15, of Eldridge with a contemporary dance. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments