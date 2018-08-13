Quad-City area acts have advanced to the semifinal round in Bill Riley's 59th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Advancing from the Sprouts division was Brooklyn Frantz, 10, of Davenport with a tap dance.
Advancing in the Senior division were the Davenport tap dance team of Emma Logas, 15; Garianna Clinton, 15; Garin Clinton, 15; and Lily Taylor, 14; and individual Colby Ludwig, 15, of Eldridge with a contemporary dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.