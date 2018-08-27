Two members of the Eldridge Police Department have received promotions, Chief Dave Kopatich has announced.

Joe Sisler has been promoted from corporal to sergeant. Andrew Lellig has been promoted from patrolman to corporal.

The men were presented their promotions during the Eldridge City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 20.

Sisler joined the Eldridge department seven years ago. After serving in the military, he began his law enforcement career at the Rock Island Police Department. He was a police officer in Savanna, Illinois, before being hired in Eldridge.

Lellig has worked the past 2½ years for Eldridge, but also worked previously for the department for a year. In between, he was a member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and served in the U.S. Secret Service, serving at the White House.

The Eldridge police force includes nine full-time officers including Sisler and Lellig.

