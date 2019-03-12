The Davenport Public Library has announced the winners in the annual Q-C  Libraries’ Teen Video Contest.

David Armstrong was given the Librarians’ Choice award for his stop-motion Fortnite adventure titled “Exploring the Counter” and Kyla Taylor earned the Viewers’ Choice award for the www.abookbyme.com project titled “The One in Charge” about World War II veteran Al Taylor. Both received a $100 Visa gift card from the Quad-City area libraries.

Other winners were:

Best Cinematography: Al Newton, Captain’s Chronicle 

Best Art Direction: Kyla Taylor, The One in Charge 

Best Original Song: Joe Mroz, Ice Cold Flow

Best Sound Mixing: Carly Hanck, 7 Years of Books

Best Actress: Reyhan Onder, Me & Me

Best Documentary Feature, Miguel Cornelius, Moline Library Tour

Best Ensemble Cast: Leah Mirfield, 720 AKA Jason Reynold's Influence

Best Artistic Production: Sadie Armstrong, Libraries are for Creating

Best Animated Feature: David Armstrong, Exploring the Counter

