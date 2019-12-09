Who's in the news?

Henry County 4-H member Lindy Couch of Geneseo, Ill., has received an Illinois 4-H Key Award which recognizes youth leaders who mentor and serve their community.
She was one of eight teens in the state who were honored.
Lindy taught nutrition workshops and advocated for those facing food insecurity in her community as a 4-H Hunger Ambassador. She assisted with state events as a member of the State 4-H Youth Leadership Team.
She studies elementary education while working in Walt Disney World.
“4-H is the place where I not only grew as a person, but where I found my love of teaching. I credit 4-H for helping me find my confidence, ambition, and enthusiasm for making an impact on the world. 4-H is my home,” she said.