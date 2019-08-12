Hunter Britton of Muscatine won the Grand Champion Breeding Birds title in competition at the Iowa State Fair. Sixty-eight FFA members exhibited 420 birds in the FFA Poultry Show.
North Scott's FFA chapter finished second as a team in the competition while Muscatine was fifth.
Other honors went to:
- Reserve Champion American: Chloe Engelbrecht, North Scott Eldridge
- Reserve Champion English: Raven McCabe, North Scott
- Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland
- Reserve Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland
- Champion Bantams, Modern Game: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
- Champion Bantams, Single Comb, Clean Legged: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
- Reserve Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
- Champion Asiatic: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
- Reserve Chamption Asiatic: Raven McCabe, North Scott
- Champion Continental: Brett Shoenherr, Wyoming
- Reserve Champion: Brett Shoenherr, Wyoming
- Champion Ducks, Market: Lauryn Eganhouse, Midland
- Reserve Champion Ducks, Market: Lauryn Eganhouse, Midland
- Champion White Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
- Reserve Champion White Egglayer: Chloe Engelbrecht, North Scott
- Champion Brown Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
- Reserve Grand Champion Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
