Hunter Britton of Muscatine won the Grand Champion Breeding Birds title in competition at the Iowa State Fair. Sixty-eight FFA members exhibited 420 birds in the FFA Poultry Show.

North Scott's FFA chapter finished second as a team in the competition while Muscatine was fifth. 

Other honors went to: 

  • Reserve Champion American: Chloe Engelbrecht, North Scott Eldridge
  • Reserve Champion English: Raven McCabe, North Scott
  • Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland
  • Reserve Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland
  • Champion Bantams, Modern Game: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
  • Champion Bantams, Single Comb, Clean Legged: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
  • Reserve Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Hunter Britton, Muscatine
  • Champion Asiatic: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
  • Reserve Chamption Asiatic: Raven McCabe, North Scott
  • Champion Continental: Brett Shoenherr, Wyoming
  • Reserve Champion: Brett Shoenherr, Wyoming
  • Champion Ducks, Market: Lauryn Eganhouse, Midland
  • Reserve Champion Ducks, Market: Lauryn Eganhouse, Midland
  • Champion White Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
  • Reserve Champion White Egglayer: Chloe Engelbrecht, North Scott
  • Champion Brown Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott
  • Reserve Grand Champion Egglayer: Caelen Engelbrecht, North Scott

